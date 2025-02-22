Sudden Fire Erupts in Oil Pipeline at New Bongaigaon Railway Station 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: A sudden fire erupted in an oil pipeline at New Bongaigaon Railway Station on February 22, and an instant response of emergency services was launched by local authorities immediately.

The unexpected fire prompted an immediate deployment of resources to isolate the potentially hazardous situation and prevent it from escalating further.

The reason for the fire remains unknown as of now. Authorities are toiling to figure out the reason behind the occurrence, as yet there is no definitive reason known. The cause-and-effect of the incident, which led to the fire, is to be found by the investigation so that any root cause may be eliminated in order to prevent the same in the future.

Three fire trucks were quickly dispatched to the railway station in answer to the call for help. Firefighters were quick to attack the flames, successfully confining the fire before it was able to cause much damage. Their rapid response ensured that the risk of more damage was averted, safeguarding both railway assets and public safety.

Once the fire is brought under control, the government set off an intensive investigation into the fire. The investigation aims to establish the cause of the fire as well as ascertain whether there are risks it may pose to the railway station and its operations.