25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Sudden Fire Erupts in Oil Pipeline at New Bongaigaon Railway Station 

The unexpected fire prompted an immediate deployment of resources to isolate the potentially hazardous situation and prevent it from escalating further.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: A sudden fire erupted in an oil pipeline at New Bongaigaon Railway Station on February 22, and an instant response of emergency services was launched by local authorities immediately.

- Advertisement -

The unexpected fire prompted an immediate deployment of resources to isolate the potentially hazardous situation and prevent it from escalating further.

Related Posts:

The reason for the fire remains unknown as of now. Authorities are toiling to figure out the reason behind the occurrence, as yet there is no definitive reason known. The cause-and-effect of the incident, which led to the fire, is to be found by the investigation so that any root cause may be eliminated in order to prevent the same in the future.

Three fire trucks were quickly dispatched to the railway station in answer to the call for help. Firefighters were quick to attack the flames, successfully confining the fire before it was able to cause much damage. Their rapid response ensured that the risk of more damage was averted, safeguarding both railway assets and public safety.

Once the fire is brought under control, the government set off an intensive investigation into the fire. The investigation aims to establish the cause of the fire as well as ascertain whether there are risks it may pose to the railway station and its operations.

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim CM Alleges Forces Blocking Tribal Status for 12 Communities 

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring