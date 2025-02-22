Sikkim CM Alleges Forces Blocking Tribal Status for 12 Communities 

HT Digital

GANGTOK, Feb 22: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has made a shocking accusation that some forces are working hard to deny 12 left-out groups tribal status. His remark has rekindled debate on the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in the state.

Attacking the past government during a one-day sitting of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Tamang held the earlier regime responsible for furnishing incorrect reports to the Centre and thereby opposing their demand for tribal status. For these errors, in his opinion, the affected communities have been taken steps backwards and denied the fruits of ST status.

Tamang guaranteed the Assembly that his government is doing everything in its capacity to make amends for the past. He underscored that the present government had already moved a resolution in the Assembly, appealing to the Centre to provide tribal status to the excluded communities.

In addition, he disclosed that he has personally brought up the issue several times with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stressing its significance to the social and economic development of Sikkim.

Realizing the magnitude of the challenge, Tamang emphasized that Sikkim cannot fight this alone. To bolster the movement, the state government has resolved to join hands with Darjeeling to pursue the demand. He reminded the House that the Limboo and Tamang communities’ successful recognition as Scheduled Tribes was also the outcome of a combined effort by Sikkim and Darjeeling, further emphasizing the importance of a concerted effort.

But the Chief Minister also raised fears about some elements sabotaging the interests of the 12 communities. He alleged that they were doing this deliberately to ensure that these groups are kept deprived of their legitimate tribal status.

In spite of all these odds, he reiterated the firm commitment of his government to getting ST recognition for them and proclaimed that the ultimate intention is to transform Sikkim into a completely tribal state.