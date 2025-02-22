Assam Police Detains APYC President Zubair Anam Ahead of Protest

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Zubair Anam was picked up by the Assam Police from his house in Guwahati on Saturday morning. The arrest comes mere hours before a protest called by the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee.

It has been reported that the administration of the police detained Anam beforehand in what was a clear bid to pre-empt his attending the demonstration. The reason why he was taken into detention is not known for certain. It has alarmed political circles and followers, however, who believe it is part of a drive to quell opposition.

This incident is reminiscent of one in December, when Zubair Anam was held along with All India Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Shiv at a Guwahati hotel. There, too, the detention had raised a controversy, with voices of opposition accusing the government of suppressing democratic rights.

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has not issued a formal statement on the issue. Yet, tensions are likely to escalate as the planned protest nears.