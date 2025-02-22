25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Assam Police Detains APYC President Zubair Anam Ahead of Protest

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Zubair Anam was picked up by the Assam Police from his house in Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Zubair Anam was picked up by the Assam Police from his house in Guwahati on Saturday morning. The arrest comes mere hours before a protest called by the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee.

- Advertisement -

It has been reported that the administration of the police detained Anam beforehand in what was a clear bid to pre-empt his attending the demonstration. The reason why he was taken into detention is not known for certain. It has alarmed political circles and followers, however, who believe it is part of a drive to quell opposition.

Related Posts:

This incident is reminiscent of one in December, when Zubair Anam was held along with All India Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Shiv at a Guwahati hotel. There, too, the detention had raised a controversy, with voices of opposition accusing the government of suppressing democratic rights.

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has not issued a formal statement on the issue. Yet, tensions are likely to escalate as the planned protest nears.

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills Following Vandalism

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring