Meluri Officially Inaugurated as Nagaland’s 17th District, Ushering in a New Era of Growth

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Nagaland has formally opened Meluri as its 17th district, a major milestone for the state’s administrative and developmental setup.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the district at a grand function at a public ground in Kohima on February 21. The function was graced by ministers, legislators, Naga tribal leaders, and thousands of Pochury citizens, marking the much-awaited elevation.

Meluri, a former Additional Deputy Commissioner headquarters in Phek district, was promoted to a full-fledged district on November 2, 2024. The inauguration ceremony was conducted by the Pochury Hoho, the supreme tribal body, in association with the district administration.

The center of attraction for the function was the unveiling of the foundation monolith by Chief Minister Rio, followed by the inauguration of a multi-purpose sports complex.

During his address, Rio congratulated the Pochury people for attaining their own district and termed the day as the onset of a new era of progress, development, and growth of the region. He also recognized the initiative of the Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO), the top most body of Phek district, which extended its support for the formation of Meluri district through the issuance of a “No Objection Certificate.”

- Advertisement -

Rio implored the Pochury and Chakhesang communities to keep alive the spirit of unity and coordination for the well-being of the Naga people. Emphasizing the potential of the district, the Chief Minister highlighted that Meluri, with its 34 villages spanning about 1,011 square kilometers, is endowed with rich biodiversity, natural resources, and cultural heritage.

He specifically cited Shilloi Lake, the Tizu River (which links to the Chindwin River), and the International Trade Centre at Avakhung as prime assets that can be used to enhance the economic and tourism potential of the district.

Rio also pointed out Meluri’s spatial advantage of proximity to Myanmar, adding that the government is in the process of formulating projects for the creation of inland waterways to boost trade and connectivity with the country.

He assured the populace that the government would strive for the development of the district but added that sustainable development would also need an active role from the local community.