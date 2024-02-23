26 C
Man allegedly murders daughter-in-law

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 22: In a shocking incident, one Muruli Tanti of Ahutoli under Rangalu Police Outpost chopped his daughter-in-law Dipali Guwala to death at his residence and also injured her daughter, Jina Tanti, with a sharp weapon on Wednesday night here. Sources said that on being informed, the local police from Rangalu Outpost immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the father-in-law, Muruli Tanti. Besides, police also sent his injured granddaughter, Jina Tanti, to Guwahati Medical College Hospital in a very critical condition, sources said, adding that the husband of the victim stayed outside the state and worked on a private farm. The victim woman stayed along with her daughter and father-in-law at their Ahutoli residence here. The reasons for the sensational incident are to be ascertained until the time of filing this report, sources added further.

