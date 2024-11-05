24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Man arrested for alleged attempted rape of minor

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Nov 4: A man identified as Ramdayal Chauhan has been arrested in connection with the attempted rape and molestation of a minor girl in Jenkha, Kheroni Police Station in West Karbi Anglong district.

The accused, Ramdayal Chauhan, a resident of Bagarighat in the Jengkha area, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The victim, while narrating the incident to reporters, identified the accused and said that the man groped her chest and touched her genitals.

The victim’s family has filed an FIR with Kheroni Police Station, and case no 57/2024, U/S 64/62, BNS, R/W, 8 of the POCSO Act has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

The Hills Times
