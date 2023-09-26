Man arrested for allegedly killing daughter

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: In a tragic incident reported from Cachar district in Assam, a man has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter. The accused has been identified as Najir Uddin Laskar from Lathigram village in Cachar district.

The arrest came after a complaint was filed by the man’s wife, Farida Begum. In her FIR, Farida alleged that she had been a victim of domestic violence since her marriage to Laskar. She stated that on the evening of September 21, Laskar had beaten her severely because she needed to visit her mother’s house. The next day, she learned that Laskar had sold their six-year-old daughter, Ayesha.

Distressed and concerned about her daughter’s whereabouts, Farida filed a missing person’s report with the police. Subsequently, the body of a child was discovered in a drain in the Udharbond area of Cachar district on September 24. The child’s body was later identified as that of Ayesha, allegedly killed by her father.

The child’s body was sent for post-mortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Laskar has been placed in a three-day police remand by a local court while further investigations are ongoing. The Assam police are actively interrogating the accused to ascertain the full details of the incident.