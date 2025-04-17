Home Assam Man arrested for murdering father in Hojai

Man arrested for murdering father in Hojai

NAGAON, April 16: A person was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his father in an inebriated state in Hojai district of Assam, police said.

According to a senior official, police got a report about the incident during the early hours and rushed to the spot in Beltola Milanpur area of Lanka in the district.

“We got a call from the daughter-in-law of the deceased. The man last night came back heavily drunk and started a fight with his father,” he said.

He then beat up his father and allegedly burnt him alive, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Sarjon Sampia and the post-mortem examination has been completed, he said.

“We have arrested the accused from the spot. We will now produce him before a court,” the official added.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)

