Man fatally attacked by wild elephants

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 17: Jitendra Mandal, a resident of Ambagan Tubuki Jaroni village near Laokhuwa Wildlife Sanctuary, tragically lost his life in the early hours of last Thursday when he was attacked by a herd of wild elephants. According to sources, the herd had ventured into his agricultural farm in search of food that Thursday night from the nearby sanctuary. While working at his farm in the early hours of the morning, Mandal unexpectedly encountered the herd. In a swift and violent attack, the elephants fatally injured him within his own agro farm, as per sources.

On being informed, the forest personnel from Laokhuwa Wildlife Sanctuary as well as local police personnel from Ambagan PS rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the police arranged for the victim’s remains to be transported to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for autopsy.

