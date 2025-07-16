Man Found Dead with Limbs Bound in South Kamrup Pond, Murder Suspected

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JULY 16: A horrifying discovery in the wee hours of Tuesday morning has put the residents of Nahira village in South Kamrup district in shock, as a man’s body was discovered tied and floating in a village pond. The hands, legs, and neck of the victim were found tied with rope, and there are very strong suspicions of foul play.

The body was found in Kuwa Pukhuri, a pond on the outskirts of Guwahati in the Palashbari subdivision. Villagers converged at the site when the news of the incident reached them, and some knew the body to be that of Anand Kalita, who belonged to the same village.

Police from Bijoynagar police station soon came, brought the body back, and began an initial investigation. The body has been taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem test to establish the precise cause of death.

As per Kalita’s family, he had dinner at home last night and did not exhibit any sign of distress or abnormal behavior. The abrupt and somber nature of the find has shocked the entire village. With the state in which the body was discovered, most locals do not believe that suicide can be the case and instead think Anand Kalita could have been killed and tossed into the pond. The police have already initiated a probe into the cause behind the incident.