Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing elderly couple

TEZPUR, July 29: A person was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing an elderly couple, while his brother was acquitted in the same case by the Sonitpur Additional District and Sessions Court in Assam on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Majid Mahmud Mahiuddin sentenced Gitumoni Bezboruah to life imprisonment for killing an Anglo-Indian couple here in 2020. His brother Ujjal Bezboruah was acquitted.

The couple were murdered in their Potiachuburi residence here on November 20, 2020 and their bodies were recovered the next day.

The assailants had looted cash and jewellery before fleeing, police had said.

They were nabbed by the police on November 22, 2020. (PTI)