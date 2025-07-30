26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
type here...

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing elderly couple

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, July 29: A person was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing an elderly couple, while his brother was acquitted in the same case by the Sonitpur Additional District and Sessions Court in Assam on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Majid Mahmud Mahiuddin sentenced Gitumoni Bezboruah to life imprisonment for killing an Anglo-Indian couple here in 2020. His brother Ujjal Bezboruah was acquitted.

- Advertisement -

The couple were murdered in their Potiachuburi residence here on November 20, 2020 and their bodies were recovered the next day.

Related Posts:

The assailants had looted cash and jewellery before fleeing, police had said.

They were nabbed by the police on November 22, 2020. (PTI)

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I&B Ministry Jt Secy reviews ongoing construction work of Film and...

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets