Mandira Police apprehend 16 year old boy for killing fox

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Mandira Police on Monday apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the vicious murder of a fox.

As per reports, the fox was seen in distress and was fighting for its life in the floodwaters of Joljoli river before it was fatally injured by the minor.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Assam Forest Department stated, “For the brutal killing of a #fox struggling in #floodwaters of Joljoli river recently, a 16-yr-old boy was arrested by Mandira #Police OP.”

For the brutal killing of a #fox struggling in #floodwaters of Joljoli river recently, a 16-yr-old boy was arrested by Mandira #Police OP & handed him over to Nagarbera Range Office, Kamrup West Divn. He was later sent to judicial home. Probe is on to arrest the other culprits. pic.twitter.com/PrEICim401 — Assam Forest Department (@assamforest) July 8, 2024

The boy was transferred to the Nagarbera Range Office, Kamrup West Division by the police, and subsequently placed in a judicial home.

An investigation is currently underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

