17 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

Golaghat Police recover 3 kidnapped minor girls; 4 arrested

In the first incident, a minor girl was recovered from Kamakhya Railway Junction within hours of her abduction.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: In a remarkable display of swift action and coordination, the Golaghat Police successfully rescued three kidnapped minor girls in three separate cases, bringing the perpetrators to justice, the police officials informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

In the first incident, a minor girl was recovered from Kamakhya Railway Junction within hours of her abduction.

Related Posts:

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
View all stories

The Golaghat Police, with the assistance of the Assam Government Railway Police located the girl and apprehended the accused.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, ensuring swift justice.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, “Today, another minor girl recovered within few hours of reporting at the PS from Kamakhya Railway junction with the help @assam_grp. The accused has been arrested. Legal proceeding initiated.”

- Advertisement -

Additionally, in connection with Barpathar Police Station Case No. 05/2025, another minor girl who had been abducted was successfully recovered from Nagaon.

The accused was promptly arrested, and legal procedures are underway.

“In connection with Barpathar PS Case No. 05/2025, another kidnapped minor girl has been recovered from Nagaon. The accused has been arrested. Legal proceeding initiated”, the Golaghat Police added.

In another operation involving interstate coordination, a minor girl kidnapped in Numaligarh Rural Police Station Case No. 77/2024 was located and rescued from Bengaluru.

- Advertisement -

The Golaghat Police extended their efforts with the support of Bengaluru City Police, leading to the arrest of two miscreants involved in the abduction.

Legal actions have been initiated against the perpetrators.

“In reference to Numaligarh Rural PS Case No. 77/2024, a kidnapped minor girl has been recovered from Bengaluru with assistance of @BlrCityPolice. Two miscreants have been arrested”, the Golaghat Police further stated.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces recruitment of 10,000 teachers

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000