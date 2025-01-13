Golaghat Police recover 3 kidnapped minor girls; 4 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: In a remarkable display of swift action and coordination, the Golaghat Police successfully rescued three kidnapped minor girls in three separate cases, bringing the perpetrators to justice, the police officials informed on Monday.

In the first incident, a minor girl was recovered from Kamakhya Railway Junction within hours of her abduction.

The Golaghat Police, with the assistance of the Assam Government Railway Police located the girl and apprehended the accused.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, ensuring swift justice.

Additionally, in connection with Barpathar Police Station Case No. 05/2025, another minor girl who had been abducted was successfully recovered from Nagaon.

The accused was promptly arrested, and legal procedures are underway.

In another operation involving interstate coordination, a minor girl kidnapped in Numaligarh Rural Police Station Case No. 77/2024 was located and rescued from Bengaluru.

The Golaghat Police extended their efforts with the support of Bengaluru City Police, leading to the arrest of two miscreants involved in the abduction.

Legal actions have been initiated against the perpetrators.

