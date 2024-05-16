30 C
Mangaldai Media Circle persons hail Orang National Park officials’ efforts

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 15: The office bearer of Mangaldai Media Circle (MMC) interacted with Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) officials on Wednesday.

(MMC), is organisation of media professionals based at the district headquarters in Mangaldai.

MMC expressed gratitude for their ongoing efforts to protect and conserve the park, paying particular attention to the people living in the periphery.

It is worth mentioning that the ONPTR has experienced zero poaching since 2018. This has only been possible because of the field staff’s unwavering diligence and alertness, under the direction of the Field Director of the Park/DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division.

The Park’s original 78.88 square kilometers in 2023 have been expanded to 299.14 square kilometers. Mangaldai Media Circle congratulated the DFO, Pradipta Barua of the Mangaldai Wildlife Division, and field personnel Pranjit Deka on their sincere service with a Bihuwan and Rongali Bihu greetings.

During the meeting, Mangaldai Media Circle expressed gratitude to district commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey and Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia for allocating a suitable plot of land in the district headquarters town in the organization’s name. The gathering also conveyed their sincere gratitude to Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for approving the Untied Funds allocation of Rs 10 lakhs for the building of the Mangaldai Media Circle’s office complex. The office bearers of the Journalist Association of Assam’s Darrang-Udalguri District Committee were also present in the meeting.

