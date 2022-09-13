24.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Manikanta launched at LGBI Airport

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT BureauGUWAHATI, Sept 12: As per assessment made by the airport officials, there has been a rapid increase in air passenger traffic by 10 percent. Keeping in mind the rising numbers of flyers, the LGBI Airport has launched Manikanta – a host of curated food and beverage offerings that presents authentic, South Indian cuisine, healthy snacks, light refreshments, single estate tea services for the passengers. It is located outside the arrival city side area. The outlet was inaugurated by chief airport officer Utpal Baruah.

Baruah said, “When you have a high volume of arrival and departures even at late hours of the day, having the option of delicious food is a welcome treat for all the travellers.”He added, “We have also launched several food outlets to serve food within a short time to fulfill the passengers’ primary necessities as well as for the daily workers and stakeholders working at the airport.”

Notably, Manikanta’s food also elevates the dining experience by incorporating master chef’s ingenious recipes such as dosa, idli, upma, biryani without much use of time.

