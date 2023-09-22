26 C
Margherita BJP Mandal takes initiative to relocate Hindu idols

MARGHERITA, Sept 21: The Margherita BJP Sadar Mandal, in collaboration with the Margherita Municipality Board, took the initiative to relocate idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses from the footpath area of Margherita to a cleaner and more suitable location.

Ashish Paul, the president of the Margherita BJP Sadar Mandal committee and commissioner of Ward number 9 of the Margherita Municipal Board, emphasised the responsibility of responsible citizens to maintain the cleanliness of Margherita town. He urged all puja committees in Margherita not to place idols of Hindu deities along the roadside of National Highway Margherita, emphasising the importance of cleanliness in the town.

 

