Margherita Block Congress Committee holds dharna against soaring prices of essential commodities

Margherita, Aug 4: Members of the Margherita Block Congress Committee staged a dharna in front of the office of the Industrial Training Institute in Margherita to protest against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Over 100 members of the committee, including the Tinsukia District Congress Committee general secretary and observer of Margherita Block Congress Committee, Prem Upadhyaya, participated in the protest. The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led union and state governments.

Tara Prasad Dehingia, president of the Margherita Block Congress Committee, expressed concern over the rapid increase in prices of essential commodities such as rice, pulses, mustard oil, vegetables, medicines, baby foods, grocery items, LPG domestic, and commercial cylinders. He accused the Assam government’s Food and Civil Supply department of turning a blind eye to the situation, which is causing immense suffering to the general public.

Prem Upadhyaya, the general secretary of the Tinsukia District Congress Committee and observer of Margherita Block Congress Committee, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to fulfill his promise of controlling price inflation during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He pointed out that LPG domestic cylinders were cheaper during the Congress government’s regime compared to the current BJP-led government.

Upadhyaya also accused the BJP-led government of favouring corporates and industrialists at the expense of the common people. He criticised the government’s policies, including demonetisation, GST implementation, and numerous toll gates on national highways, which he claims have burdened the public.

The protesters also expressed disappointment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur despite the ongoing crisis in the state. They accused the BJP of dividing people based on caste, creed, race, language, and religion while the Congress works towards unity.

Several Congress leaders and workers were present during the dharna, and a memorandum was submitted to the Governor of Assam through the sub divisional officer (Civil) of Margherita.