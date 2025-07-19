Massive Fire Ravages Jamjam Market Complex in Assam’s Sribhumi

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 19: A deadly fire swept through the Jamjam Market Complex on Old Station Road in Sribhumi town late last night, causing widespread damage and panic in its wake. The fire, which started around midnight, spread with lightning speed along the commercial area, destroying at least 15 godowns and seriously damaging some retail shops. Initial reports estimate the financial losses at several crores of rupees.

- Advertisement -

Eyewitnesses have reported scenes of panic as huge fires engulfed the night sky, causing terror and uncertainty among residents and local traders. The atmosphere was charged, with many rushing to save goods and call emergency services.

Despite initial grumblings regarding a delay in the arrival of fire trucks, the fire department’s prompt action ensured that the flames were contained before they spread to the adjacent greater market area. Ten fire trucks from different stations were deployed, and after close to four hours of hard work, the firefighters succeeded in bringing the blaze under control by about 4:00 AM.

The authorities believe that the blaze could have been caused by a short circuit of electricity, though a proper investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the real cause.