Massive soil erosion sparks concern in Margherita constituency

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 28: Concerns regarding extensive soil erosion along the Buridehing and Tirap rivers in the 83rd constituency of Margherita have escalated. Despite over 1000 bighas of agricultural land being lost to these rivers, no proactive measures have been taken by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, the Margherita Sub-divisional Civil Administration, or the state government’s Irrigation Department to address this pressing issue.

Thamai Chakap Sonar, a long-standing resident of the 2nd Maulang Reserve in the Hamukjan Gaon Panchayat, emphasised the daily challenges faced by the community, particularly the ordeal of crossing the Buridehing River via a makeshift bamboo bridge at Tirap Mukh Paar Ghar. The area, home to 360 households across the 2nd Maulang Reserve and Nonglai Kuhiabari, primarily relies on agriculture. However, recurring heavy rainfall during the monsoon season results in the loss of over 1000 bighas of arable land to the Buridehing and Tirap rivers.

Despite numerous appeals and memoranda submitted to the Margherita Sub-divisional Civil Administration, the community’s plight remains unheard. Sonar lamented the lack of essential government amenities in the 2nd Maulang Reserve and Nonglai Kuhiabari, particularly affecting the well-being of patients, especially pregnant women, and hampering communication since independence. Additionally, the inadequate infrastructure disrupts the education of school and college students, who often miss classes during the rainy season.

Expressing disillusionment with both the Congress and BJP, Sonar criticised their lack of tangible development efforts, accusing them of engaging in mere publicity stunts and mudslinging politics. Residents of the 2nd Maulang Reserve and Nonglai Kuhiabari have vowed to deliver a resounding message to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, highlighting their collective dissatisfaction and determination for change.