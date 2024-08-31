Mayur Borgohain files FIR against Congress leaders 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 30: Sivasagar District BJP president Mayur Borgohain filed a case in the Court of the District Judicial Magistrate on Friday, alleging that his name had been falsely implicated in two FIRs recently filed in Barpeta by Congress leaders Debabrat Saikia, Bhupen Bora, and Raijor Dal Supremo Akhil Gogoi.

Later, during a press conference, Borgohain launched a scathing attack on leader of the Opposition Debabrat Saikia, accusing him of conspiring to defame him. Borgohain criticised the Congress leaders and Akhil Gogoi for not addressing the concerns of the 30 organisations that have been protesting against suspected foreign nationals exploiting the state’s resources. Instead, he claimed, they are now orchestrating attacks on the government, aligning themselves with Bangladeshi-sympathiser Sherman Ali.