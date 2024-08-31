28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 31, 2024
type here...

Mayur Borgohain files FIR against Congress leaders 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 30: Sivasagar District BJP president Mayur Borgohain filed a case in the Court of the District Judicial Magistrate on Friday, alleging that his name had been falsely implicated in two FIRs recently filed in Barpeta by Congress leaders Debabrat Saikia, Bhupen Bora, and Raijor Dal Supremo Akhil Gogoi.

- Advertisement -

Later, during a press conference, Borgohain launched a scathing attack on leader of the Opposition Debabrat Saikia, accusing him of conspiring to defame him. Borgohain criticised the Congress leaders and Akhil Gogoi for not addressing the concerns of the 30 organisations that have been protesting against suspected foreign nationals exploiting the state’s resources. Instead, he claimed, they are now orchestrating attacks on the government, aligning themselves with Bangladeshi-sympathiser Sherman Ali.

7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal education minister urges journalists to embrace reading habit

The Hills Times -
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots