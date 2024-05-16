34 C
Media Workshop On AI In Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

 

KOKRAJHAR, MAY 15: A one-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for media professionals of Kokrajhar was held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall on Wednesday.

The event was organised by government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) aiming to bridge the knowledge gap in advanced technology amongst the working journalists.

More than 25 media professionals representing different media house attended the workshop,and interacted on the occasion.

Dipankar Mandal from IIT Kharagpur led the workshop, which was tailored specifically for media fraternities. The session sought to enhance participants’ understanding of AI, demystify the technology, and equip journalists with the skills needed to accurately analyze and report on AI-related news.

The government of BTR plans to hold similar sessions in the near future to continue building technological proficiency within the media community.

Media fraternities have expressed their gratitude and sincere thanks to the BTR government for facilitating the workshop on AI amongst the working journalists in the region.

