Meet on tobacco control organised

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 12: District Tobacco Control Cell, Diphu organised a sensitisation meeting on tobacco control and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 at DIPRO office here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by media persons from different media houses of Diphu.

District nodal officer, Tobacco Control Cell, Karbi Anglong, Gunavi Nath said the cases of oral cancer are very high in the Northeast. The case is double compared to all India levels. Here in the northeast, consumers of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco are very high.

Nath also said as per COTPA Act, 2003, there is prohibition of sale of tobacco products to and by minors, prohibition of sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions, prohibition of tobacco advertising, promotion and programmes, ban on sale by vending machines, self service purchase, display of tobacco products and ban on free samples, gifts, etc.

He also said educational institutions should display ‘Tobacco free educational institution’ signage in the premises and a ‘Tobacco free area’ signage outside as well.

District health manager, Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), Him Kumar Ghimire said there is a screening centre for screening of Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) like hypertension, diabetes and cancer at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H). There are two senior Oncology doctors in DMC&H, and there are 12 beds for chemotherapy. These are curative sides, said Ghimire.

“On the preventive side, the ACCF goes to the village level to create awareness among the people on preventive measures for Cancer. With the help of stakeholders like District Social Welfare and SHGs find cancer cases for treatment,” Ghimire added.

He also said that cases of breast cancer are increasing in the region. Compared to oral cancer, breast cancer is higher and advised women to go for self assessment to determine if there are any symptoms of breast cancer. October is observed as breast cancer month by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create awareness on breast cancer.