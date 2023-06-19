Meeting held to address child marriage issue in Amguri TE



HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 18: A comprehensive review meeting focusing on the issue of child marriage took place at the Amguri Tea Estate Hall in Sivasagar district. The meeting, organised by the Sivasagar district administration, was chaired by additional commissioner Javed Arman. Aditya Vikram Yadav IAS, the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar, supervised the progress of the gram panchayat secretaries who were appointed as anti-child marriage officers.

During the meeting, the commissioner accentuated on the need for dedicated efforts to eliminate the social evil of child marriage. He highlighted the importance of counseling as a preventive measure and stressed that children who express intentions of engaging in child marriage should be guided and supported accordingly. In cases where counseling proves ineffective, legal action should be pursued. The commissioner also emphasised the significance of raising awareness among the public about the detrimental consequences of child marriage.

Furthermore, the Commissioner urged the panchayat secretaries to promptly inform the Block Office, revenue circle officer, district administration, and police department about any instances of child marriage occurring in the district. The superintendent of police, Shubhrajyoti Bora, provided a detailed explanation of the 2006 Prevention of Child Marriage Act and shed light on the physical, socio-economic, and domestic violence repercussions associated with child marriage. Ashwini Doley, the chief executive officer of the Zila Parishad, requested the Panchayat Secretaries to conduct regular awareness meetings on child marriage and related issues within their respective panchayats and wards.

The meeting witnessed the participation of district child protection officers, officials from the Amguri TE, and representatives from the education department, all coming together to address the pressing concern of child marriage.