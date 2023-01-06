15 C
Meeting on strengthening booth committee

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Jan 5: With an aim to strengthen the booth committees, the district committee of Morigaon BJP organised a meeting on the bank of Charon Beel on Thursday. Prabin Medhi, the president of Morigaon BJP presided over the meeting. The state president of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, Sidhankur Ankur Barua attended as the chief guest in the meeting. He asked the presidents of 11 mandal committees to strengthen the booth committees which are inactive. Earlier, the state president of Yuva Morcha was welcomed by the president and members here.

 

