Guwahati
Monday, June 13, 2022
Meeting on sustainable environment held in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, June 12: A meeting with leading environmentalists and wildlife protection specialists working in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts was held on Saturday in Kokrajhar.
The meeting discussed deeply with strategies building up on issues concerning the environmental situation across the region as well as in the state as a whole which was chaired by BTR CEM Pramod Boro.
The meeting emphasised on minimising human-animal conflict, augmenting eco-tourism potentials of the region and stresses for greenery and healthy reforestation to create a balanced environment.
The meeting also emphasised on ensuring sustainable natural resources linked livelihood options for communities in the Bodoland region.
Among others, BTR executive member Arup Kumar Dey was also present in the meeting.

