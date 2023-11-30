Meghalaya woman’s body recovered in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area, one detained

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 30: In a shocking turn of events, the body of a young woman was discovered under uncertain conditions in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday.

Preliminary reports suggest the woman hails from Nongpoh, Meghalaya and was found lifeless on the streets of Hatigaon.

The deceased has been identified as Rwitika Sonar. She was a student at the Jettwings institute. Following the incident, police apprehended a young man suspected to be her ‘lover’.

The suspect, Rupesh Rai, is a resident of West Bengal. Claims have surfaced that the pair were in a live-in relationship, with Rupesh Rai reportedly working at a private firm.

