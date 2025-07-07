26 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 7, 2025
Mera Yuva Bharat celebrates birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 6: The birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, noted freedom fighter, politician, and former Union Minister, was commemorated in Nagaon and Hojai districts by Mera Yuva Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The celebrations were held at Jajori Dhalpuria Ananta Primary School in Nagaon and the 2nd Kaki Srimanta Sankardev School in Hojai.

The events featured tributes through lamp lighting ceremonies, discussions on Mookerjee’s life and ideology, and a student speech competition.

At Jajori, cultural expert and Education Department CRCC Naren Deka delivered a keynote address highlighting Mookerjee’s contributions to Indian politics and national integration.

Prominent attendees included social worker Deepak Mahanta and cultural organiser Dharma Prasad Kalita.

In Hojai, the programme was led by the school’s headmaster Phulen Saikia and science teacher Achyut Thakuriya, who spoke on Mookerjee’s personality, political legacy, and role in the freedom movement. Other dignitaries present included social worker Bhaskar Jyoti Nath, School Management Committee President Praban Bora, and youth leader Dadul Bora.

The events served to inspire students and attendees by revisiting the life and ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a key figure in post-independence Indian politics.

Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
The Hills Times
