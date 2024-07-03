32 C
Middlemen, scamsters taken into custody for supplying GU duplicate marksheet

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 3: Assam Police has apprehended middlemen and scamsters who were running a sophisticated scam of manipulating marks in duplicate mark sheets.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma notified the same stating, “The software is so weak that anyone can change the marks. The software company is responsible for this. We arrested the administrative officer and the money was deposited in his bank account and we are catching it one by one. But he gave a statement to the police that he and other people in the university also changed the marks. That means there is no password, no control. Normally the software should be password protected.”

“The Controller of the Examination should know the password of the software. You should not be able to open the software unless the Controller enters the password. This is the reason that students can apply for duplicate marksheet with fake marks. This has gone a long way”, Sarma added.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, CM Sarma further announced the information provided by the journalists from Barpeta led the government to initiate an investigation into the matter, uncovering the truth.

CID is currently conducting a thorough investigation, aiming to explore whether other universities in Assam are also engaging in similar practices.

The State Government has now requested the Education department to establish a panel of experts to assess the grading systems used in all state universities, in order to maintain public confidence in the examination process.

Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Assam’s Majuli

