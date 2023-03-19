Millet processing training programme held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 18: Department of food science and nutrition, College of Community Science, Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat organised a day long skill development training programme on processing and value addition of millet under millet promotion through R and D activities here at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The programme was sponsored by centre to enhance the skills of the established food processing entrepreneurs and practitioners of the district.

Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon initiated the programme with briefing the objectives of the training had also gave a complete content of nutritional factors of various types of millets.

Dr Premila L Bordoloi, assistant professor, department of food science and nutrition, Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat attended the programme as the chief resource person and spoke about the proximate content of millets and its need for nutritional stability, physical growth and development.

Over 20 entrepreneurs from the district participated in the programme. During the programme, Dr Bordoloi and her associates from department of food science and nutrition, College of Community Science, Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat demonstrated as well as prepared various value added millets like bhapot diya pitha, pan cake, dosa, songe cake, breads, buns millet flour, bhujia, etc, an official release added.