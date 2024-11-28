Minor allegedly raped in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Nov 27: A horrifying incident has been reported under Demow Police Station, where a minor was allegedly raped by three individuals in Horu Palengi Sikaribheti on the evening of November 22. The case came to light after the victim’s family lodged a formal complaint.

According to reports, the girl was walking along a road when she was forcibly abducted by the accused and taken in a car. She was then confined to a room, where loud music was played, and she was reportedly raped. The victim’s family registered an FIR at Demow Police Station following the incident.

On November 26, the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch, and the Demow Regional Students Union submitted memorandums to the superintendent of police (SP) of Sivasagar District through the ADC of Demow co-district.

In their submissions, both organisations called for the immediate arrest of the accused and sought justice for the victim.