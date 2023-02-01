Mishap claims one

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 31: An auto-rickshaw driver died in an accident when a truck rammed into it on NH 39 at Hanjanglangso under Bokajan police station on Monday evening around 6 pm.

As per an eyewitness account, an unidentified speeding truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw, bearing registration number AS 09 BC 1581, reducing it into a mangle and grievously injuring the driver of the rickshaw. He was taken to Bokajan Arogya Hospital but died on the way. The deceased has been identified as Gudu Gupta, a resident of Sukhanjan.

The body has been forwarded to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for post mortem report.