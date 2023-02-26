Missing Cotton College Student Found In Mariani Railway Junction

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 25: A Cotton College student who had been reported as missing in the Latasil police station, Guwahati was found at the Mariani police station on Friday evening.

The student Surjya Narayan Das, a first year higher secondary student of the College had mysteriously gone missing after having dinner at the college mess to BR Ambedkar Bhawan where he stayed till about 9:00 pm on Thursday night.

Mariani police station officer-in-charge, T Nath said that the GRP had found him on the railway platform with a ticket which he had bought to return to Guwahati.

Das, who hailed from Dhemaji, could not tell police how he reached Mariani, as he could not recollect what happened to him after he was returning from a hostel of Cotton College about 9:00 pm to his digs at Uzan Bazar, after having dinner at the mess of the hostel.

Das also told reporters that all of a sudden he was jolted awake at the Mariani town and was directed to the Mariani railway station by a person of the locality.

At the Mariani railway junction platform, he contacted his father over the mobile phone of a man and narrated about reaching Mariani. He said that his father had sent money by digital means with which he bought a train ticket to return to Guwahati.

When the GRP personnel found him they informed the police.

The police in turn informed Latasil police station about finding Das and the police were asked to hand him over to a relative.