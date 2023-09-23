Missing youth from Uttar Pradesh found with cash, jewellery in Guwahati

HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 23

- Advertisement -

A youth from Uttar Pradesh who was reportedly missing was found in Guwahati following a collaborative effort of Didoli Police Station and their counterparts at Satgaon Police Station in Guwahati.

According to sources, the youth identified as Mohsin Alam went missing mysteriously along with gold ornaments and cash Rs 2 lakh, raising concerns among his family members, prompting them to lodge a missing complaint in the police station.

A CGPD team from Satgaon PS, along with @UPPolice from Didoli PS, recovered one reported missing person – Mohsin Alam (23) of Didoli in UP – from Pragati Nagar, Satgaon. All the gold ornaments, worth ₹20 lakhs, & 1 motorbike (AS01 DK 3491) were recovered from his possession. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TS8jUpdUpr — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 23, 2023

It needs mention here, the young man left his home after obtaining permission from his family members. But after not returning ac to his home for a longer period, the anxious family members began searching for his whereabouts.

Reports stated that the young man during his disappearance, acquired a Royal Enfield bike from YAHOO Motors in Mathgharia, which he purchased for a sum of Rs 1,10,000 in cash.

- Advertisement -

Mohsin has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh police team from Didoli police station, who will continue the investigation from thereafter.