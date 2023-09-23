28 C
Missing youth from Uttar Pradesh found with cash, jewellery in Guwahati

A youth from Uttar Pradesh who was reportedly missing was found in Guwahati following a collaborative effort of Didoli Police Station and their counterparts at Satgaon Police Station in Guwahati.

HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 23

According to sources, the youth identified as Mohsin Alam went missing mysteriously along with gold ornaments and cash Rs 2 lakh, raising concerns among his family members, prompting them to lodge a missing complaint in the police station.

It needs mention here, the young man left his home after obtaining permission from his family members. But after not returning ac to his home for a longer period, the anxious family members began searching for his whereabouts.

Reports stated that the young man during his disappearance, acquired a Royal Enfield bike from YAHOO Motors in Mathgharia, which he purchased for a sum of Rs 1,10,000 in cash.

Mohsin has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh police team from Didoli police station, who will continue the investigation from thereafter.

