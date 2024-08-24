MLA Akhil Gogoi Receives Manual Meter After Protesting Against Smart Meters

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: Guwahati MLA Akhil Gogoi, known for his vocal opposition to the installation of smart meters, has received a manual meter for his residence. This development comes after Gogoi spearheaded protests against the use of smart meters in the city, raising concerns about their accuracy and cost implications for consumers.

- Advertisement -

Gogoi’s protest highlighted issues faced by citizens who were unhappy with the transition to smart meters, citing frequent billing errors and higher charges. His efforts gained significant attention, leading to a public debate on the matter.

In response to his campaign, authorities installed a manual meter at Gogoi’s residence, a move seen as a concession to his demands. The MLA continues to advocate for the rights of consumers, urging the government to address the grievances associated with smart meters and to ensure that the concerns of the public are adequately addressed.