MLA Chakradhar Gogoi’s Father Passes Away

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 17: Moni Kanta Gogoi (82), father of Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Moran Constituency passed away at a private Hospital in Dibrugarh on Saturday. Moni Kanta Gogoi was suffering from heart disease and passed away on Saturday. Moni Kanta Gogoi was born on Lengeri Nakhat Changmai Gaon of Dibrugarh district. Moni Kanta Gogoi woked as Indian soldier. After his retirement Moni Kanta Gogoi was associated with various social works in Lengeri area. His demise has been widely condoled in the area.

He left behind his wife, three sons, a daughter and a host of relatives. State chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma gave his condolences to the bereaved family of Moni Kanta Gogoi.