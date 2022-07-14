MLA Dipayan’s pro-active stances wins people’s confidence

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 13: As a preventive measures and to contain the spread of post-flood diseases in the town, on the direction of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Silchar legislator Dipayan Chakraborty launched a week-long garbage removal drive here on Tuesday.

On Monday, Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy along with MLA Silchar Dipayan Chakraborty reviewed the ongoing process of post flood garbage clearance under the aegis of Municipal Board.

Dr Roy advised the officers to increase the number of labourers and vehicles to expedite the process. The involvement of the community leaders also sought in the process.

“The cleaning and purification of the large water bodies is also to be undertaken on a priority basis to prevent any type of diseases in the post flood scenario,” said Rajdeep Roy.

After holding a review meeting with officials and staff of Silchar Municipal Board, MLA Dipayan initiated cleaning up garbage collection from 27 wards of Silchar Municipal Board by making an action plan for cleaning up the garbage after the floods.

Responding to the appeal of municipality labourers, Dipayan assured them that the arrears salary would be settled within the next few days.

Later on, Dipayan visited all the wards and inspected the garbage disposal works. Expressing his views, MLA Dipayan said, “The garbage of the canal will be picked up after three days in this special drive and it is taking time for the water to flow out of the city due to blockage of drains.”

“The action plan has been formulated to remove at least 25 to 30% of the garbage after the first day of cleaning,” added Dipayan.