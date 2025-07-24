Mother and Daughter Killed in Devastating House Fire in Guwahati

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 24: Tragedy hit the Maligaon locality of Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday morning when a woman and her daughter were killed in a surprising house fire.

The tragic event occurred within Kamakhya Nagar, where the victims, Sarasmita Chakravarty and her daughter Dipshikha Chakravarty, were said to have been burnt to death as fire quickly enveloped their house. The two couldn’t escape and perished on the spot.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire could have been triggered by a suspected short circuit. With the speed and ferocity of the fire, the family did not have much time to react. The house caught fire very fast, engulfing the mother and daughter within it.

Subrata Chakravarty, father and husband, escaped the fire from the burning house but was severely burned. He was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) straightaway, where he is undergoing treatment. The police responded to the incident shortly after the fire broke out. The remains of the victims were retrieved and taken for post-mortem examination as the cause of the fatal disaster continues to be investigated.