MP Pabitra Margherita visits Barechahariya Bhaona site

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 22: Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, on Wednesday, visited Pokamura Pothar, the historic bhaona site here and took stock of the upcoming bhaona festival.

It is to be mentioned here that the historic Barechahariya Bhaona is scheduled to be held from March 6 to 9, 2023 with a four-day programme. All the villagers were seen busy with the preparation work for the site. It is pertinent to mention here that the bhaona exhibition will be held in 21 kholas and 42 bhaonas will be enacted in these kholas in two days by various bhaona parties from the adjoining villages.

MP Pabitra Margherita was accompanied by Sootea MLA cum president of the Bhaona Celebration Committee, Padma Hazarika where they interacted with the locals and the organisers as well. MP Pabitra Margherita declared a donation of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a permanent bhaona project site.