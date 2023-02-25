Five Thousand Women Ready For Naam Prasanga

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 24: Jamugurihat is all set to celebrate the 226th Baresohoriya Bhaona Festival with a four-day programme from March 6 to 9, 2023 at Pokamura Pothar.

A total of 27 religious sections have been practicing bhaona in the respective namghars to be performed during the two-day bhaona exhibition. A total of 42 bhaonas will be enacted in 21 kholas. On the third day of the bhaona festival, women society will perform Naam Prasanga in their respective kholas.

- Advertisement -

According to information received from Suwarna Bora, president, Biju Tamuli and Manalisha Barua, joint secretaries of the Women Cell of Naam Prasanga, the state Finance minister Ajanta Neog will participate in the Naam Prasanga of March 8. In this connection, the women folk of the nearby villages have been practicing naam in the namghars.

They also informed that a total of five thousand women will participate in the Naam Prasanga.

Earlier to this, a workshop on Naam Prasanga was conducted in the 27 namghars of the greater Jamugurihat.