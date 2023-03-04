MP Pradyut Bordoloi Lays Foundation Stone

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 3: The Member of Parliament (MP) of Nagaon constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi laid the foundation stone of the library building and the research centre of Morigaon District Journalist Association under the MP’s development fund, 2021-22 in the premises of the Journalist Association in presence of the president Birinchi Kr Sarma, secretary Jitumoni Nath and other members of the organisation on Friday.

A meeting in keeping with the ceremony was held, which was presided over by president Birinchi Kr Sharma. It was informed that the construction of the building will cost a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh.