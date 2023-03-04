21 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 4, 2023
type here...

MP Pradyut Bordoloi Lays Foundation Stone

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, March 3: The Member of Parliament (MP) of Nagaon constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi laid the foundation stone of the library building and the research centre of Morigaon District Journalist Association under the MP’s development fund, 2021-22 in the premises of the Journalist Association in presence of the president Birinchi Kr Sarma, secretary Jitumoni Nath and other members of the organisation on Friday.

A meeting in keeping with the ceremony was held, which was presided over by president Birinchi Kr Sharma. It was informed that the construction of the building will cost a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BIKF 2023 Features Aaranyak’s Conservation-Based Livelihood Exhibition

The Hills Times - 0