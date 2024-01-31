MP Rajdeep Roy inaugurates additional stoppage of Kanchanjungha Express at Bihara station

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: In a step towards providing convenience to rail travellers, an additional stoppage for two minutes has been provided on train no 13176/13175 (Silchar – Sealdah – Silchar) Kanchanjungha Express at Bihara station under Lumding Division of NFR. Lok Sabha MP of Silchar, Dr Rajdeep Roy flagged off the Kanchanjungha Express with a new stoppage at Bihara station on Monday. Senior railway officials from the division and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Train no 13176 (Silchar – Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express will henceforth arrive at Bihara from Silchar on the same day at 13:25 hours and depart at 13:27 hours. Train no 13175 (Sealdah – Silchar) Kanchanjungha Express commencing the journey from Sealdah will arrive Bihara on the next day at 12:00 hours and depart at 12:02 hours. This new stoppage is expected to fulfill a long-standing demand of the local people.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified on social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.