NF Railway To Restore Passenger Train Services In Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section From July 22

Passenger service through the hill section has been suspended due to damage of railway tracks in more than 60 locations

HT Correspondent

Haflong, July 17: After restoration of freight service, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to restore passenger services in Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section from July 22, an NF Railway spokesperson here said.

The passenger service through the hill section has been suspended due to damage of railway tracks in more than 60 locations due to heavy downpour and landslides since May 11.

“Railway officials worked day and night to bring back the national transporter on track in these affected areas so that scarcity of essential items in states like Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley areas could be avoided. Freight train services were started from the midnight of July 12,” the spokesperson said.

Following the decision, the NF Railway has announced the schedule of several important trains through this hill section.

Train no. 15615/15616 (Guwahati–Silchar-Guwahati) Express and train no. 13173 (Sealdah–Agartala) Kanchanjungha Express commencing journey on July 22.

Train no. 15626 (Agartala–Deoghar) Express, train no. 15641 (Silchar–New Tinsukia) Express, train no. 13174 (Agartala–Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express and train no. 13175 (Sealdah–Silchar) Kanchanjungha Express commencing journey on July 23.

Train no. 15642 (New Tinsukia–Silchar) Express, train no. 15612 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express and train no. 12515 (Coimbatore–Silchar) Express commencing journey on July 24.

Train no. 14620 (Firozpur Cant–Agartala) Express, train no. 15625 (Deoghar–Agartala) Express, train no. 20501 (Agartala–Anand Vihar Terminal) Tejas Rajdhani Express, train no. 15611 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express & train no. 13176 (Silchar–Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express will commence their journey on July 25.

Train no. 12516 (Silchar–Coimbatore) Express & train no. 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram Central–Silchar) Express commencing journey on July 26.

Train no. 20502 (Anand Vihar Terminal–Agartala) Tejas Rajdhani Express will commence journey on July 27, train no. 14619 (Agartala-Firozpur Cant) Express, train no. 14038 (New Delhi–Silchar) Express and train no. 12508 (Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express will commence journey on July 28.

Train no. 15888/15887 (Guwahati–Badarpur–Guwahati) Tourist Express will commence journey on July 30, train no. 14037 (Silchar-New Delhi) Express will commence journey on August 1, train no. 12504 (Agartala-Bangalore Cant) Express will commence journey on August 6 and train no. 12503 (Bangalore Cant–Agartala) Express will commence journey on August 9.

“The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway,” he added.