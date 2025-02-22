Multiple FIRs likely against Sankardev Sangha

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 21: Altogether 10 Ahom organisations in upper Assam has decided to lodge FIRs against Sankardev Sangha in all police stations in the state allegedly for discriminating against Ahom community and serving expulsion notice to one of the community for participating in Me-dam-Me-Phi celebration.

It was done in order to counter Sankardev Sangha’s state wide protest FIRs against TAYPA.

The organisations adopted ten resolutions in a meeting held in Moranhat Kareng Rangmahal on Thursday. The organisations attending the meeting were TAYPA, ATASU, Ahom Jatiya Mahasabha, Furalung Sangha, Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha,Tai Ahom Jaatiya Parishad, Mohan Deudhai Bailung Sanmilan, Mohan Deodhai Bailung Bongshawali Parishad, Indigenous Peoples of Myun Dyun Sun Kham, and Tai Ahom Youth Forum.

Bijay Rajkonwar, president TAYPA, later addressing the media said that the organizations have resolved to work for cancelling the OBC caste certificate to members of the community in Sankardev Sangha. The meeting unanimously resolved, among others, to expel the Sankardev Sangha members from Tai Ahom Development Council, to prevent holding Sangkardev Sangha conferences in Upper Assam, to observe Me-dam-me-phi with more enthusiasm and decorum in every village of Assam, and to adopt legal action against the Sangha for hurting the sentiments of the Ahom community.

Meanwhile, the Sivasagar district SC Students Union on Friday filed an FIR against the Sangkardev Sangha in Sivasagar PS alleging discriminatory attitude of the Sngha towards the SC community. In the FIR, Bitu Das and Anjan Hazarika, the president and the secretary of the Sivasagar district unit of the union, stated that one of the members of the Sankardev Sangha Anupam Dutta allegedly passed a comment that the Scheduled Caste people of Assam are the most backward.

The student leaders said that the comment hurt the sentiment of the SC people and thereby the Sangha member tried to incite communal disturbance and hatred among the people. Parasjyoti Das, the president of the Central committee also leveled charges against Sankardev Sangha for dividing the people.