Munindra Nath Ngatey assumes charge as new DC of Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

GUAWAHATI, July 18: Dr Munindra Nath Ngatey has officially taken charge as the new District Commissioner (DC) of Dima Hasao district.

According to an official statement, he assumed office on July 15, following his transfer from Biswanath district, where he previously served in the same capacity.

His transfer was effected as per government order No. ECF.603404/18-A dated July 13, 2025.

Dr Ngatey succeeds Simanta Kumar Das, who has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath district.

Upon taking charge, Dr Ngatey expressed optimism about his new role and affirmed his commitment to the development of Dima Hasao and the welfare of its people.

He stated that he looked forward to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure inclusive growth and efficient administration across the district.

Outgoing DC Simanta Kumar Das formally handed over responsibilities to Dr Ngatey in the presence of senior officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Haflong.

Das served Dima Hasao with dedication during his tenure and will now take up his new posting in Biswanath as per the government notification.

Dr Ngatey’s appointment comes at a time when Dima Hasao district is witnessing multiple developmental initiatives, and his experience is expected to bring fresh momentum to ongoing projects.