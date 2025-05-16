22.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 16, 2025
type here...

NABARD organises JIVA awareness programme in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAGAON, May 25: In a significant initiative aimed at promoting natural resource management and sustainable development in rural areas, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organised an awareness-cum-orientation programme on the JIVA natural farming concept at Borbeel tribal cluster in Kathiatoli Block, Nagaon district.

- Advertisement -

The event, held on Wednesday, brought together selected expert farmers from various villages of the Borbeel cluster, along with representatives from the implementing agency Kalong Kapili and the resource support organisation WASSAN, based in Hyderabad.

Related Posts:

The programme was designed to familiarise local stakeholders with the objectives and operational aspects of the first-of-its-kind JIVA project sanctioned by NABARD’s Assam Regional Office.

As stated in an official press release, NABARD has been actively supporting the implementation of a range of rural development projects across the country, including the Integrated Watershed Development Programme with Climate Proofing Interventions (IWDCPIs), Integrated Tribal Development Programmes (ITDPs), Umbrella Programme on Natural Resource Management (UPNRM), and Climate Change Projects.

In keeping with its developmental mandate, NABARD has now introduced the JIVA initiative in Assam, marking a new phase in sustainable agricultural interventions.

- Advertisement -

Delivering the keynote address, District Development Manager (DDM) of NABARD, Rajendar Perna, stated that NABARD has always strived to support rural development through innovative and sustainable agricultural initiatives.

He noted that the Borbeel tribal cluster was chosen for the JIVA initiative owing to the remarkable commitment shown by its farmers during the implementation of the ITDP-TRIBES and Model Millets Project.

Explaining the concept further, Perna said, “‘JIVA,’ a Sanskrit word meaning ‘life force,’ symbolises the project’s core philosophy of revitalising farming systems through agro-ecological practices.”

He informed the gathering that the JIVA programme aims to pioneer and scale up agro-ecology as a transformational approach, capitalising on the existing social and natural capital of the region.

- Advertisement -

The project will integrate diverse components such as Aquaculture, Livestock, Nutrition Gardens, and Horticulture, while establishing a Bio-Input Resource Centre and Indigenous Seed Banks within the Borbeel TRIBES cluster.

Speaking at the programme, Jyotish Talukdar, Secretary of Kalong Kapili, suggested that 40 identified Champion Farmers would adopt innovative cropping combinations, including cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and vegetables, under the integrated farming model.

He highlighted the need for experimentation and diversification in crop patterns to ensure better productivity and sustainability.

DK Patra, the representative from WASSAN, elaborated on the technical aspects of the project, stating that there would be a transition from mono-cropping to diversified, multi-crop systems.

He emphasised that longer ground coverage by diversified crops would significantly enhance soil organic matter, improving long-term fertility and resilience.

The orientation programme also featured interactive sessions wherein participants shared their experiences, expectations, and feedback.

Local farmers expressed interest in adopting the natural farming methods and highlighted the challenges they face in accessing markets and improving returns on their produce.

As part of the programme, a mini-market linkage initiative was organised, showcasing the sale of locally grown raw turmeric by beneficiary farmer Ranjit Rabha to a nearby trader.

Farmers reported that nearly 95 quintals of raw turmeric had been sold this season.

They requested continued support from NABARD and Kalong Kapili for branding, processing, and marketing their produce more effectively.

The event concluded with expressions of optimism from the participating farmers and stakeholders, who appreciated NABARD’s efforts to empower rural communities through sustainable and integrated development projects like JIVA.

10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam mulls shifting police battalion to evicted site to protect land...

The Hills Times -
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking