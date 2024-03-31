Nagaland cabinet, eastern Nagaland MLAs urge ENPO to participate in LS polls

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 30: The Nagaland cabinet and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) unanimously made an earnest appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and its constituent members not to abstain from the upcoming Lok Sabha election scheduled for April 19 in the state but to participate in the elections and complete the democratic duty for the greater benefit of the eastern region of the state and its constituents.

The appeal was made after a joint meeting, convened by the state cabinet, with the ENLU members in Kohima on Saturday to discuss the election boycott call by the ENPO.

The meeting said upon installation of the new popular government at the Centre, a conducive atmosphere would be created for further negotiation on ENPO’s demands.

In light of this, the cabinet and ENLU members urged the ENPO and its constituents to prioritise the democratic principles and ensure widest possible participation in the upcoming general elections in order to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for eastern Nagaland.

In the meeting, the ENLU members briefed the cabinet on their recent visit to Delhi and their meeting with the ENPO in Tuensang on March 28.

The issue of participation in the forthcoming general elections and ensuring the representation of all voices within the political process was also discussed.

At a meeting on March 19, the ENPO, along with other tribal bodies, unanimously resolved to go by their February 23, 2024, resolution not to participate in any central and state election in protest against the delay and refrain from casting votes in these elections against by the Centre to settle the offer for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory before the announcement of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

They had also called “public emergency” all over eastern Nagaland comprising six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak against the delay.