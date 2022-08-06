Nagaon basks in Nayanmoni’s CWG glory

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 5: Nagaon Forest Division organised a salutation programme to glorify Nayanmoni Saikia, the constable of 2nd Forest Protection Force for her incredible performance in the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games in United Kingdom at the office campus of the division here.

The programme was initiated with a welcome address by Bhaskar Deka, DFO, Nagaon where the commandant of 2nd Forest Protection Force Mukul Saikia; Plaban Boruah, general secretary of Nagaon Sports Association; Tapan Das, treasurer to State Olympic Association and the retired DFO Akbor Hussain and over 50 other sports dignitaries from the district graced the occasion as invitees.

During the programme, the forest officials of the division as well as other participants interacted virtually with the gold medalist – Nayanmoni Saikia which was displayed on screen. The officials and other sports dignitaries expressed their gratitude and thankfulness to the Gold medalist for her historic performance in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.