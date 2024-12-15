Nagaon district Mahila Samiti’s triennial conference concludes

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 14: The triennial conference of the Nagaon District Mahila Samiti took place on Saturday at its office in Amulapatty of Nagaon district.

The conference commenced with the hoisting of the flag by the organisation’s working president, Bibha Phukan.

Notable women from the district attended the event, including Mansi Dutta, president of the Tezpur District Mahila Samiti.

“The Responsibilities and Duties of Mahila Samitis,” highlighting the vital role these organisations play in empowering women and promoting their welfare,” said Dutta.

Deepa Saikia, a prominent advocate from Nagaon, also spoke at the conference, addressing the topic “Laws Related to Women and Child Protection.” Saikia stressed the importance of raising awareness about laws concerning women and children and encouraged the Mahila Samitis to actively promote this knowledge within the community.

During the conference, five distinguished women who have contributed to the Nagaon district Mahila Samiti were recognised and felicitated. The honourees included Apara Phukan, Ratnamala Saikia, Indu Bora, Lakshimi Bora, and Anu Bora Hazarika.

As per an official statement, the conference concluded with the election of a new executive committee for the Nagaon district Mahila Samiti for the upcoming term. Indu Bora was elected as the president, Bibha Phukan as the working president, and Pranati Sarma and Shanya Devi as secretaries.

