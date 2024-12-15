14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 15, 2024
type here...

Nagaon district Mahila Samiti’s triennial conference concludes

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent  

NAGAON, Dec 14: The triennial conference of the Nagaon District Mahila Samiti took place on Saturday at its office in Amulapatty of Nagaon district.

- Advertisement -

The conference commenced with the hoisting of the flag by the organisation’s working president, Bibha Phukan.

Related Posts:

Notable women from the district attended the event, including Mansi Dutta, president of the Tezpur District Mahila Samiti.

“The Responsibilities and Duties of Mahila Samitis,” highlighting the vital role these organisations play in empowering women and promoting their welfare,” said Dutta.

Deepa Saikia, a prominent advocate from Nagaon, also spoke at the conference, addressing the topic “Laws Related to Women and Child Protection.” Saikia stressed the importance of raising awareness about laws concerning women and children and encouraged the Mahila Samitis to actively promote this knowledge within the community.

- Advertisement -

During the conference, five distinguished women who have contributed to the Nagaon district Mahila Samiti were recognised and felicitated. The honourees included Apara Phukan, Ratnamala Saikia, Indu Bora, Lakshimi Bora, and Anu Bora Hazarika.

As per an official statement, the conference concluded with the election of a new executive committee for the Nagaon district Mahila Samiti for the upcoming term. Indu Bora was elected as the president, Bibha Phukan as the working president, and Pranati Sarma and Shanya Devi as secretaries.

The conference began with the hoisting of the flag by the working president of the organisation, Bibha Phukan.

10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim CM launches initiative to boost healthcare for elderly

The Hills Times -
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India