‘National Energy Conservation Day’ observed in NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: ‘National Energy Conservation Day’ was observed by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) with a week-long program which started on December 8 and concluded on Saturday.

The main objective of this event was to raise awareness about the importance of energy and the need for its conservation.

A large number of officers and staff participated in the Energy Conservation Week, engaging in various activities throughout NFR staff counseling on the urgency of energy conservation was conducted at different field units.

Throughout the week, numerous programs and activities related to energy conservation were organised, including leaflet distribution, art and quiz competitions, poster and banner displays, and Nukkad Natak performances.

These initiatives aimed to create awareness among both staff and the general public regarding the significance of energy conservation. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, held discussions with officials and staff at headquarters, emphasising the importance of energy conservation practices.

As part of the observance, a Nukkad Natak was performed near the NF Railway Headquarters complex on December 13, 2024, attended by railway officials and the public to promote energy conservation awareness.

During this week, public awareness walks featuring banners and slogans to prevent energy wastage were organized at various locations across NFR posters with high visibility were displayed at railway premises, and leaflets containing energy conservation tips were distributed among railway staff and the public.