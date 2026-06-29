Nagaon District Muay Thai Association constituted

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 28: The Nagaon District Muay Thai Association was constituted on June 27 with the objective of promoting the Olympic combat sport among the youth and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes in the district.

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The district-level committee was formed during a meeting held at Pensioners’ Bhavan in Nagaon.

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Local MLA Rupak Sarma was named chief advisor of the newly constituted association.

Simanta Bora was elected President, while Nanu Das was appointed working president.

Amar Jyoti Bharali was elected secretary, Dhiraj Das joint secretary and Chandra Mallika Borthakur treasurer.

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Speaking on the occasion, members of the newly formed association expressed confidence that the organisation would play a vital role in popularising Muay Thai across the district and nurturing young talent through structured training and competitive exposure.

They said the association aims to identify promising athletes and provide them with opportunities to compete at the state, national and international levels, while contributing to the overall development of the sport in Nagaon. The members also highlighted that the formation of the district body would help strengthen the sport’s organisational structure and encourage greater participation among the youth.

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